Survey: Companies considering ban on all physical contact, including handshakes

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, some companies are banning all physical contact, including handshakes.

Companies are implementing very black and white policies to avoid expensive sexual harassment claims.

While you're probably safe with a handshake, the experts say why even risk it.

People should be mindful that their perceptions of appropriate physical contact might not be the same as colleagues.

Companies that do not have specific guidelines in place should establish them and make sure that employees know the rules.

The survey was conducted by the job website TotalJobs.
