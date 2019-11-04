Society

Survey reveals most parents steal their kids' Halloween candy

Do you steal your kid's Halloween candy?

A survey of 2,000 parents with kids 3 to 15 years old reveals that 66 percent of those moms and dads admit to stealing their kids' candy.

The survey said parents take a third of their children's candy.

The survey by Spinbrush also revealed the lengths parents will go to for their share of the sugar.



59 percent of parents have hidden the candy from their kids in order to eat it themselves.

57 percent of parents hide their stash in their bedroom followed by the kitchen. 53 percent put it on top of the refrigerator, where the kids can see it, but can't reach.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentinghalloweencandy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild video captures man firing 21 shots into Upper Darby home
Philly police arrest man in connection with 5 cold case murders
Trial set to begin for Sean Kratz, accused in Bucks County murders
DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources
Wilmington police recover body from Christina River
New election law means thousands more mail-in ballots for NJ counties
Show More
Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to be cashless by fall 2021
AccuWeather: A Few Showers For Election Day, Then A Late Week Cold Snap
2019 Voter Guide from the Philadelphia Citizen
Are you ready for Philadelphia's new voting machines?
Philadelphia police seek suspects in brazen Family Dollar robbery
More TOP STORIES News