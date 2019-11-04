Survey reveals most parents steal their kids' Halloween candy

Do you steal your kid's Halloween candy?
A survey of 2,000 parents with kids 3 to 15 years old reveals that 66 percent of those moms and dads admit to stealing their kids' candy.
The survey said parents take a third of their children's candy.
The survey by Spinbrush also revealed the lengths parents will go to for their share of the sugar.
59 percent of parents have hidden the candy from their kids in order to eat it themselves.
57 percent of parents hide their stash in their bedroom followed by the kitchen. 53 percent put it on top of the refrigerator, where the kids can see it, but can't reach.
