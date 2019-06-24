Society

Survey: Women agreeing to dates for free dinner

When it comes to dating, have you heard of a foodie call?

This is the practice of going on a date, simply for the free meal.

It turns out that up to one out of every three single women are doing it.

No romantic interest, just agreeing to the date for the nice dinner, with the guy picking up the tab.

This all came out in two new survey studies from University of California Merced.

Turns out those same women also scored high in psychopathy and narcissism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfoodiebig talkersfoodie call
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News