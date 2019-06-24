Survey: Women agreeing to dates for free dinner

When it comes to dating, have you heard of a foodie call?This is the practice of going on a date, simply for the free meal.It turns out that up to one out of every three single women are doing it.No romantic interest, just agreeing to the date for the nice dinner, with the guy picking up the tab.This all came out in two new survey studies from University of California Merced.Turns out those same women also scored high in psychopathy and narcissism.