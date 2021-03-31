gun violence

Suspect arrested in murder of 11-year-old boy in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that left an 11-year-old boy dead in Philadelphia is now in police custody.

Investigators say 19-year-old Khalif Cooper Baldwin turned himself in on Wednesday night.

According to police, 11-year-old Harley Belance was riding a scooter with a 14-year-old friend in the 1500 block of McKinley Street just before 7 p.m. Friday when the gunfire erupted.

Belance was shot in the neck and killed, officials say. His friend was shot in the arm and ankle but survived. Police say it's unclear if Belance and his friend were the intended targets of this shooting.

Belance, who is now one of the city's youngest homicide victims- was remembered by family and friends over the weekend.

"We're numb. We're numb. Too young. He's a baby. Should've never happened," said Suzanne Hatcher, who says the boy was her son's best friend.



Belance's grieving parents just want answers.

"I can not imagine why at 11 years old he gets killed," said the boy's mother, Cerette Belance.

"I just asked justice. Justice for my boo boo. I need justice for my son," added the victim's father, Louilor Belance.



His family says he enjoyed going to church, helping out those in his community and playing hoops.

During a vigil over the weekend, people called for the rampant gun violence to stop.

"When it happens, guess who's left to clean up the mess? The women in our community. So for every young man that's here, I want you to sit back and take a good look at your life," said Terence Harrell, who runs the @nogunzone social media account dedicated to highlighting the toll of gun violence in Philadelphia.

Baldwin will be charged with murder in connection with Belance's death, police said.
