Kindergarteners surprise deaf custodian, sign 'Happy Birthday' song for him

It was a priceless surprise for a hearing-impaired school custodian in Tennessee on his 60th birthday.

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. --
Kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma learned "Happy Birthday" in sign language.

Custodian James Anthony got the big surprise when he walked into a classroom.

The school posted the video to its Facebook page.

The school's principal says Anthony is beloved by students, who call him "Mr. James".
He's worked at the school for 15 years.

A school nurse and a group of teachers taught the children how to sign the song.

Anthony said he was touched by the performance.

