High school swimmer disqualified after winning meet due to swimsuit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WPVI) -- A high school swimmer in Alaska was immediately disqualified after winning her meet because the referee deemed her team-issued swimsuit as too revealing.

Brecklynn Williams was competing in a meet in Anchorage on Friday.

The state champion won her race, only to be stripped of the victory once she was out of the pool. Her win was given back on Tuesday after the Alaska School Activities Association got involved.

But for the family, this isn't the first time they've had to deal with issues at meets.

The 17-year-old's younger sister experienced similar criticism from the same ref last school year.

The Anchorage School District confirms the swimsuit Willis was wearing was approved under athletic rules and had been worn at three previous meets.

"The rest of her team was wearing the same uniform and she was the only one disqualified. It is my opinion that she has been targeted and singled out over the past year," said Coach Lauren Langford.

Willis' mother agrees. She said she believes her daughters are being targeted due to their body types.
