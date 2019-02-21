Tabora Farms petitions township to continue expanded operations

It might seem idyllic, but Tabora Farms in Hilltown Township has been embroiled in quite a controversy.Co-owner Calib Torrice showed us around the popular farm store and deli surrounded by acres of orchards.Since Torrice and his wife bought Tabora Farm in 2008 they increased the number of outside events, as many as 30 a year, sometimes drawing hundreds well into the night.Brendon Egan explains why his family who lives next door filed a complaint last year."It was the frequency of the events and the amount of people that were there," said Egan. "It was like living next to a carnival in the spring, the summer and the fall."After an investigation, Tabora was cited by the zoning board and it shut down non-agricultural entertainments."No Irish festival, no firefly festival, no Mother's Day, no Father's Day brunches we use to have," said Torrice. "Things like that, anything not related to agriculture would be removed."Torrice farm-related events are now allowed."Any event around our pick your own operation would be allowed under zoning board ruling," he said.Torrice says he could live with that but in January the township announced they were going a step further in court.He says they want to shut down his deli which could finish him. He says it punitive."Now the board of supervisors is asking for additional conditions," he said. "It seems like a personal attack."Torrice said he has thousands of signatures in both real and online petitions asking the township to allow Tabora to operate in the current fashion, with a deli and family events.The next chapter in the saga will take place Monday night at the township supervisors meeting.------