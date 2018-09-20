U.S. & WORLD

Tap dancing grandfather-granddaughter duo takes internet by storm

Tap dancing grandfather-granddaughter duo takes internet by storm. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

A tap dancing girl and her grandfather are taking the world by storm.

Ten-year-old Maeve and 72-year-old Bill Jones, less formally called Gramps, are going viral on the internet.

Maeve asked if he would enter a tap duo in her summer recital, and they perfected the routine after just six classes, complete with cartwheels!

The duo appeared on GMA Day for an encore performance.

Turns out, this isn't Gramps' first time in tap shoes.

The duo has everyone head over heels.

