ROYAL WEDDING

Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the tips from an expert to improve your Royal etiquette.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
All eyes are on the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to walk down the aisle.

As the world watches, the royal family always makes sure to set an example of proper etiquette.

As an outsider, Markle had to be trained to properly wave, sit and dress like the royal family.

Myka Meier is the founder of New York-based Beaumont Etiquette and the co-founder of The Plaza Hotel Finishing Program.

RELATED: Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and beyond: Royal wedding dresses through the years
EMBED More News Videos

From the puffy sleeves of Princess Diana's dress to Kate Middleton's elegant satin and lace gown, here's a look at what several brides wore during their royal weddings.



She was trained in part by a former member of The Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen and now offers courses in dining, social and business etiquette.

Meier sat down with Shirleen Allicot to offer some etiquette tips many Americans might not know.

For example, Meier jokes one sure way to spot an American in London is by their pinky finger sticking out while drinking tea.

Check out the video player above for all her tips just in time for the Royal Wedding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddinghow toqueen elizabethsocietyoriginalsNew York City
Related
PHOTOS: Royal wedding dresses through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Prince Harry's exes spotted at Royal Wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News