Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student

A young student with nothing to give her teacher for Christmas came up with a sweet idea that has gone viral.Rachel Uretsky-Pratt, a teacher in Washington State received a small bag of marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms.The teacher says her students receive free or reduced-price breakfast. The student sifted through her individual box of cereal to pick out the marshmallows for her teacher.The child wrapped the treats in the plastic packaging from the utensils.The touched teacher says this story is a reminder to be giving and grateful all year long.----------