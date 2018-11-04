SOCIETY

Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave

EMBED </>More Videos

A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

MIDDLETON, Idaho --
Fourteen staff members at an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again" have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Middleton School District superintendent Josh Middleton announced the decision Saturday at a special school board meeting.

After the announcement, the board went into executive session, which is not open to the public.

Board Chairman Tim Winkle says the costumes were part of a team building activity after school hours.

Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but screenshots captured the images that went viral.

Middleton is about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. The school district offers a migrant education program.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsracismcostumesborder wallhispanicu.s. & worldIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
California community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Deputy buys car seats for children after pulling SUV over for speeding
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Twp.
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state
Off-duty officer helps save Havertown fire victim's family
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Man dies after being shot 11 times in West Philadelphia
Man shot outside Philadelphia takeout restaurant
2 teens stabbed at party inside Frankford garage
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Show More
Here Comes Santa: Well, he's already at Philly malls
Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church
Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
More News