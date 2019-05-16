Society

Ohio teen loses 115 pounds walking to school every day

An Ohio teenager lost more than 100 pounds while walking to school each day.

At 6'4" tall, Michael Watson weighed 335 pounds just two years ago.

His self-confidence was very low, and he was frequently bullied because of his weight.

So Watson committed to walking to and from school every day, and made some changes in his diet.

He kept up with the endeavor, journeying on foot to school and back home every day - about 20 minutes each way - through rain and snow.

When he walks across the stage at graduation this month, he will be 115 pounds lighter.

Watson turned 18 on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyweight lossweightteenageru.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Speed cameras could be coming soon to Roosevelt Blvd.
Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting
AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today
Police: Missing pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Biden for President declares Philadelphia HQ for campaign
Search for Maleah Davis temporarily suspended
VIDEO: Woman snatches 4-year-old from L.A. McDonald's
Show More
Diehard Fan: Actor Bruce Willis throws 1st pitch at Phillies game
ACCT Philly asking for help as 'kennel cough' spikes
Woman arrested after tiger found abandoned at vacant home
Tijuana police: US man hits 5 people in border car chase
Woman wanted in Radnor Township jewelry theft
More TOP STORIES News