GOOD NEWS

South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers

A South Carolina teenager reacted with tears when his long-time classmate and friend gave him a new pair of shoes and other items. (KFSN)

A South Carolina teenager reacted with tears when his long-time classmate and friend, Sofi Cruz Turner, gave him a new pair of shoes and other items as a gesture of appreciation for his years of friendship.

This video shows the moment Sofi gave the new shoes, shirts, socks and a backpack to Jahiem during class and Jahiem's emotional response.

Sofi shared the clip on Facebook, writing:

"The past week and a half, I have been planning on doing something special for a good friend of mine. His name is Jahiem. I have known Jahiem since the third grade in Mrs. Dragotta's class. He has always been that one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being."
The previous week, Jahiem had asked if someone could buy him a new pair of shoes, while not wanting "to sound in need," Sofi said. She wrote that she had always wanted to get Jahiem a gift, but either didn't have "the money or the gut to do it." However, she said that after getting a job and saving money, she decided to buy him shoes the next day.

"When giving him his stuff and watching him open his bag, all my emotions were coming out," Sofi continued. "Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he-- didn't know what to think. I am so thankful to know that giving Jahiem those shoes made him so happy and allowing me to realize that giving someone something so special can be life-changing."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsviral videou.s. & worldSouth Carolina
GOOD NEWS
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
More good news
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News