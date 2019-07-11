Society

Temple University to host memorial service for broadcast pioneer Lew Klein

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is preparing to host a memorial service for broadcast pioneer Lew Klein.

The namesake of Temple's Klein College of Media and Communication died back in June.

The dean of the school, David Boardman, talked about Klein's impact at Temple during the 67 years he taught there.

"There's thousands that he directly touched. He was the kind of person that students could connect with in the hallway, in our lobby. Always had a kind word for people. Always had a piece of advice for them," Boardman says.

Klein was one of the earliest employees at Channel 6.

He went on to produce shows such as American Bandstand and Captain Noah.

He was also known for his philanthropy.

The public is invited to join Klein's family and friends as they honor his life and legacy this Sunday at 4 p.m. at Temple's Performing Arts Center.
