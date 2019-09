PHILADELPHIA, Tennessee (WPVI) -- A third grade class in Tennessee surprised a classmate with new toys after he lost all of his possessions in a house fire.A video from Philadelphia Elementary School shows Daniel Hunt looking ecstatic as his friends and teachers gifted him with lots of new games and toys.According to a Facebook post from the school, the third grade class started a secret toy drive to replace Hunt's lost possessions."He received the toys today and he was so surprised and thankful! This is certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES," the school captioned the heartwarming photographs and video.