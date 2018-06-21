SOCIETY

Terminally ill man gets last wish to gamble in Atlantic City

File photo shows the exterior of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
A terminally ill New Jersey man says he got one of his last wishes fulfilled this week: to drink a cold beer and play a few more hands of blackjack at his favorite casino in Atlantic City.

John Mudry and his family visited Bally's Atlantic City Tuesday to fulfill one of the 71-year-old man's wishes to have one last big day at the casino. The Press of Atlantic City reports Mudry visited the casino with help from his hospice caretakers and health care providers.

Mudry's niece Kelly Smentkowski says her uncle has a rare form of non-treatable bladder cancer, and that he "didn't want to stay in the hospital anymore."

Mudry ended up winning a few hundred dollars on the casino floor.



___

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsgamblingAtlantic Citycasinocancer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News