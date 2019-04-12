Society

Texas mom says school turned her away because of how she was dressed

A mother in Texas is furious after her daughter's school turned her away.

And it was all because of how the mother was dressed.

Joselyn Lewis says she was trying to enroll her 15-year-old into a school in Houston last Monday.

She says she was refused entry because her t-shirt dress was too short, and her headscarf was not up to the dress code.

The mother says she thought the school administrator telling her this maybe thought she was a student.

The police were called when Lewis refused to leave.

She vowed to wear different clothing when she returned the next day to register her daughter for school.
