Texas police officers save woman from burning car

Body cam video shows the moments police in Texas pulled a woman out of her burning vehicle.
She was hit by a suspected drunk driver, who was trying to run from police.
The woman's truck burst into flames and officers pulled her out.
The 30-year-old woman suffered internal injuries, but is expected to survive.
The suspected drunk driver was also taken to the hospital and later arrested.
