Texas police officers save woman from burning car

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 19, 2019.

Body cam video shows the moments police in Texas pulled a woman out of her burning vehicle.

She was hit by a suspected drunk driver, who was trying to run from police.

The woman's truck burst into flames and officers pulled her out.

The 30-year-old woman suffered internal injuries, but is expected to survive.

The suspected drunk driver was also taken to the hospital and later arrested.

More News