Society

Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue

A hero who helped save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died.

Doctors say Thai Navy SEAL Beirut Pakbara contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation last year.

Pakbara had been under medical supervision, but the infection got into his bloodstream and his condition deteriorated.

The soccer team went into the cave shortly before downpours, and got trapped for more than two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavyrescueinfection
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman opens fire on home in Lower Macungie Township
Home health aide workers upset after agency halts paychecks
5 die after small plane crashes in Louisiana; Victims identified
Cab driver shot in Mantua section of Philadelphia
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Sneaky suspect swipes tip jar from restaurant on Christmas Day
NYC police investigate 9th possible anti-Semitic attack in 2 weeks
Show More
Police: Woman who torched motor home while wearing 'Act Crazy' shirt arrested
Man, 60, beaten to death during mugging in Bronx; $1 taken
Man sues Ring, Amazon for $5M after security camera hacked
'Thank you for my kidney': 3-year-old gets gift of life for Christmas
Pedestrian struck and killed in Browns Mills, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News