PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you've been along the Ben Franklin Parkway in the past few days you've definitely noticed some colorful changes.

Despite the impending cold, it's hard not to get excited about the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While no one expects Philadelphia to be toasty in the middle of November, we'll be lucky to crack 30 degrees for this year's 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

So, if your plans include being here in person for the parade 6abc is encouraging you to dress in layers and be aware of the resources being made available.

Parade Executive Producer John Morris says that goes double for our wonderful volunteers.

"This parade relies heavily on our volunteers to carry the balloons and help with some of the other events making their way up and down the Parkway. So we're setting up some warming stations for them. We're getting hand warmers for them," said Morris.

Dunkin Donuts is doing its part, too.

They are setting up one sampling truck at Eakins Oval and another at Logan Circle to hand out coffee and 25,000 munchkins all free of charge.

If you want to splurge a little, several hotels and restaurants along the parade route offer warm spaces with nice views.

Among them is the Assembly Rooftop bar at the Logan Hotel.

And the good news is reservations are still available.

"Some of our spaces are already reserved but we have our whole west deck behind us that will be available for viewing, with a perfect view of the parade for families," said Nathan Ayers of The Logan Philadelphia.

Of course, you can always enjoy this amazing Delaware Valley tradition from home by watching it live on 6abc.

But if you do come down to the Parkway please be smart and plan ahead.

"It'll be cold, but it's still going to be fun. And we just want people to be safe," said Morris.

