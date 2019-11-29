Thanksgiving 'lightning round' with Tamron Hall

Thanksgiving is all about traditions and memories.
Our Alicia Vitarelli chatted with talk show host Tamron Hall about what makes this holiday so special to her.
Stuffing or dressing?
"Dressing," Hall says. "I'm from the south."
While visiting her on set in New York City, Hall humored us with a fun little Thanksgiving "lightning round."
Canned or fresh cranberry?
"Fresh," she says, " but I grew up on canned."
Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? "Sweet potato."
Favorite thing about Thanksgiving? "Being with my family," she smiles.
Favorite Christmas movie?
"'It's a Wonderful Life.'"
If you could eat just ONE thing on the Thanksgiving table? "Macaroni and cheese."
And she's the one whipping it up in the kitchen.
"I cook every year," she says. "My father was always the cook in the family and to keep his tradition going I took a lot of classes. I took over for my dad when he passed away and it was a great honor."
It's been a big year for the Temple University graduate. She became a mom to Moses and started a brand new talk show here on 6abc in September.
What are you thankful for this year?
"I am thankful for my husband, my son, my family. I am thankful for the support of friends like you. I am going to cry," she says. "Thank you, Philly!"
You can catch Tamron Hall weekdays at 10 a.m. right here on 6abc.
