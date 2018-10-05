SOCIETY

The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park

The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park. Watch the report from 6abc.com on October 5, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a Halloween wonderland on display right now in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience is now open, featuring more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

The illuminated pumpkins down Jack's Lane feature iconic figures, amazing light displays, and even dinosaurs!

There are lots of Philly themed displays, including a Patriots graveyard!

And if you can't make it there this weekend, don't worry. Artists replace and carve new pumpkins each week.

The Glow is located 2 blocks away from The Mann Center at the Catholic Total Abstinence Fountain on Avenue of the Republic in West Fairmount Park: 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA.

For more information and tickets visit: https://theglowjackolantern.com/philadelphia/

