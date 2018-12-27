SOCIETY

The very best movies screening in Doylestown this week

Image: Bumblebee/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Read on for this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Doylestown.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise - and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
Snowball throwing illegal in one New Mexico city
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
More Society
Top Stories
Head of Homicide Unit reassigned amid growing murder rate
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
'Santa' vandal spray-paints nativity scene in South Philly
Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Friday
Firefighters battle house blaze in Collingdale
Shipwreck revealed onshore beach could be 1880s schooner
Manhunt continues for suspected cop killer in California
Show More
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of his own children found at home
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
Fmr. Lehigh student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
More News