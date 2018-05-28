Thousands of people honored the fallen today in Bucks County.The Doylestown Memorial Day Parade is now a 150-year tradition, and the gray skies didn't stop the community from taking part.Many say this event is such a wonderful reminder that our freedoms were purchased through the sacrifice of patriots.Army Veteran Adrien Meyer said, "A lot of people made an awful lot of sacrifices, some the ultimate sacrifice, and it's just so great to celebrate a day for veterans and people in America and have that American spirit."Ken Remaily of Horsham said, "It just seems like, you know, there are so many things going on in the world today. We always kind of forget why we have our freedoms and stuff like that and Memorial Day is a great way to remember all that."It started as a celebration through the heart of Doylestown and ended with a somber ceremony in the Doylestown Cemetery where many local war veterans are buried.Local officials say it means so much to them that this parade is still such a popular attraction after all these years.Parade Marshal Chris Suessenguth said, "It was great to come through of the last float in the parade and see the community participation and the spectators. I think in years past we probably had 10 to 15,000 and I bet we beat that this year."The Doylestown Memorial Day Parade is the oldest such parade in the country, now a 150-year tradition.------