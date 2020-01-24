Thousands from Philadelphia head to Washington DC for March for Life

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A delegation of more than 3,000 people from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia attended the March for Life rally in Washington D.C. on Friday.A group of seminarians from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary also boarded buses bound for the nation's capital early Friday morning.President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the March for Life, taking the stage at the annual anti-abortion gathering that is one of the movement's highest-profile and most symbolic events.Trump told the crowd that "unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House."The first march took place on the west steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a woman's legal right to abortion.