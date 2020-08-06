Thousands of Chester County residents still without power due to Isaias

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With many trees still down across hard-hit Chester County, PECO estimates it could be another couple of days before power is fully restored.For those who live in the county, some will tell you that this is God's country and they wouldn't live anywhere else."Unfortunately, being out here in all this beauty, with all these trees, this tends to happen," said Keith Martin of Downingtown.The quiet, pristine air shattered by the roar of generators and crews working to repair down power lines.Crews from as far away as Illinois were helping PECO restore power to thousands across the region. 307,000 residents were left without power at the height of the storm."It's awful, with no air conditioning, we have a well so there's no water, no toilets, everything in our freezer has thawed," said John Riordan of Downingtown.With no generator and crews are estimating it'll be another couple days before power is restored.Riordan and his wife were packing up a few things and their two little dogs, Ricky and Lucy, and headed for a hotel."We're packing for two nights, hopefully, the power will be on by the time two nights are up," said Riordan.For those fortunate enough to have generators comes the ritual of carrying containers of gasoline to keep them running and moving extension cords from place to place as needed throughout the house."We turn things off and on where we need them, and if I'm cooking, he's doing something else," said Barbara Siple of Downingtown.And for some, desperate times call for desperate measures. With no power or water in their home in the 1200 block of Osborne Road, Mr. and Mrs. Shukulli and their four kids moved into their mobile home parked in the driveway."We make this work, we have air conditioning, power, water," said Bob Shukulli.The Shukullis, like others, may be down but they're making the best of it.