Thousands to attend MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia

Thousands are expected to attend the largest Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service event in the country in Philadelphia on Monday.More than 150,000 people will come out and serve in nearly 2,000 projects for the 24th annual day of service.Every year, a theme is chosen to shed light on important issues impacting the community.This year, the theme is finding solutions for gun violence and envisioning peace.The largest event of the day takes place at Girard College. It begins at 9 a.m.