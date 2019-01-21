MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Thousands to attend MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands expected for largest MLK Day event in US. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands are expected to attend the largest Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service event in the country in Philadelphia on Monday.

More than 150,000 people will come out and serve in nearly 2,000 projects for the 24th annual day of service.

Every year, a theme is chosen to shed light on important issues impacting the community.

This year, the theme is finding solutions for gun violence and envisioning peace.

The largest event of the day takes place at Girard College. It begins at 9 a.m.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmartin luther king jrmlk day
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Nation's largest MLK Day of Service event to take place in Philadelphia
Weekend Action: MLK Weekend celebrations, 'Swing' at the Kimmel and more
More martin luther king jr
SOCIETY
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Saint William's kicks off centennial celebration
Man accidentally invited to bachelor party flies across the country to attend
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Bitter Winds, Dangerous Cold Today
Philly area sees dangerous cold, wind chills below zero
Police: Mother overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Sinkhole exposes portion of ME-1 pipeline
Driver crashes into firetruck on I-95 in South Philly
Fire forces evacuation of apartment building in Old City
Chester Co. equestrian center celebrates 50 years of enabling riders
Show More
Police investigate shooting near motel in Brooklawn, New Jersey
Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile
IRA dissidents suspected in Northern Ireland car bomb blast
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Chestnut Hill
Saint William's kicks off centennial celebration
More News