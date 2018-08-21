SOCIETY

Simple tips to start composting at home

EMBED </>More Videos

Irene Pena demonstrates how to build an aerobic compost. (CCG)

Ever have the urge to compost those food scraps after a meal but believe it isn't practical in a studio apartment?

Irene Pena, a master gardener at Proyecto Jardin in Los Angeles, Calif. is here to tell you that it is quite simple to compost in the tiniest of home settings. All you need is a plastic bin, a few everyday items such as newspaper clippings and your food scraps to start aerobic composting.

Aerobic composting is decomposition of organic matter using microorganisms that require oxygen. For more information you can visit Proyecto Jardin's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycompostenvironmentrecycling
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News