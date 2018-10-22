LOTTERY

Going in on with a group on a lottery ticket? Tips to not get taken

Participating in a pool for lottery tickets: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., October 22, 2018

By
Buying a dream is cheaper when you are paying in a pool.

At $20 a person, 129 people are pooling their odds to score a record-breaking 1.6 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot this week.

Randy Testa organized one such group on a Havertown Community Facebook page.

Monday night is his third and final trip to buy tickets.

"People trusted me with their money-- a total stranger, never expected," he said.

To many in the group he is a complete stranger, and while the ticket itself is a gamble, what happens if you win shouldn't be.

"I made a spreadsheet, with all of their names, what they paid and how they paid -- everyone was paying $20. A flat 20 dollars per person," Testa said. 'The contract is being sent out through all their emails, they're signing it digitally and returning."

His tips to avoid being taken: take pictures of all the tickets. Don't include the barcode at the bottom, so they can't be counterfeited and then post them so everyone can see them, so there's no question about the numbers

Attorney Gary Green says you can even take it a step further by having the person purchasing the group's tickets do a cell phone video recording agreeing to split the winnings.

"If he tries to say later 'Oh no, I bought this for myself,' the answer is no you didn't--we agreed if you're the courier, you're going to buy only for the group and you're sitting out buying for yourself," said Green.

For those in the pool, it's just more fun to dream in a big group.

"We do know the rules, and I am not at all scared this isn't working out," said Marge Reitano. "With this big of a lottery winning, if I got my $20 back I'd be happy. It's more fun with more people."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlotterymega millionspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More lottery
SOCIETY
Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on; still far from US
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Search continues for missing fisherman in Ocean City
Eagles fans beware of ticket re-seller
Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
AccuWeather: Back to normal Tuesday
Police said shopping mall shooting stemmed from 'Bad Blood'
Girard Ave. water main repairs to take longer
Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on; still far from US
Show More
Newly expanded Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens
Perkiomen Valley SD discusses upgrading facilities
Security guard caught on video knocking man out
1 dead following crash involving police car outside of Pa. mall
Fmr. Philles star Lenny Dykstra pleads not guilty to threat charge
More News