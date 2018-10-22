Buying a dream is cheaper when you are paying in a pool.At $20 a person, 129 people are pooling their odds to score a record-breaking 1.6 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot this week.Randy Testa organized one such group on a Havertown Community Facebook page.Monday night is his third and final trip to buy tickets."People trusted me with their money-- a total stranger, never expected," he said.To many in the group he is a complete stranger, and while the ticket itself is a gamble, what happens if you win shouldn't be."I made a spreadsheet, with all of their names, what they paid and how they paid -- everyone was paying $20. A flat 20 dollars per person," Testa said. 'The contract is being sent out through all their emails, they're signing it digitally and returning."His tips to avoid being taken: take pictures of all the tickets. Don't include the barcode at the bottom, so they can't be counterfeited and then post them so everyone can see them, so there's no question about the numbersAttorney Gary Green says you can even take it a step further by having the person purchasing the group's tickets do a cell phone video recording agreeing to split the winnings."If he tries to say later 'Oh no, I bought this for myself,' the answer is no you didn't--we agreed if you're the courier, you're going to buy only for the group and you're sitting out buying for yourself," said Green.For those in the pool, it's just more fun to dream in a big group."We do know the rules, and I am not at all scared this isn't working out," said Marge Reitano. "With this big of a lottery winning, if I got my $20 back I'd be happy. It's more fun with more people."------