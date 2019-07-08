Society

Tired of trash, kids clean up subway station

BRONX, N.Y. (WPVI) -- A New York man, his 8-year-old son, and 5-year-old nieces were so fed up with the trash surrounding their subway station that they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Cyrille Njikeng said his son, Zayne Nathaniel, asked him why they "have to walk on garbage to get to the train station."

Njikeng said he was embarrassed that he didn't have an answer, so he headed out with the kids to tackle the problem themselves, according to Storyful.

At the end of their cleanup mission, they had seven sacks filled with garbage.

Njikeng tweeted the video, tagging New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Borough President of the Bronx Ruben Diaz Jr., and Bronx politicians Michael Blake, Ritchie Torres, calling on them to take action.
