TL;DR: Merriam-Webster adds 840 new words, definitions

Merriam-Webster has added hundreds of new words to the dictionary, including GOAT and fintech.

You don't need a 'TL;DR' for this story - it's not too wordy.

Merriam-Webster.com just added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary, including the 'too long; didn't read' abbreviation.

New words are added to the dictionary when they have already been used by many people, often by specialists or subcultures. According to Merriam-Webster.com, the dictionary's job is to report the usage of words as they enter the general vocabulary.

Words from digital technology such as airplane mode, force quit, and Instagramming have been added to the list along with some technological terms such as biohacking and fintech.

If you're into beer, you may be familiar with the words hophead and flight, which now has an expanded definition to describe the small tastings of beer or wine.

Hangry also made the list.

