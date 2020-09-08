Society

6abc to hold virtual Census phone bank today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is fast approaching.

To be counted, you'll need to fill it out by Sept. 30.

It's only done every 10 years and the information collected is crucial to getting important financial help for communities, including where you live.

6abc is holding a virtual Census phone bank TODAY to help answer any questions or concerns you might have.

It will be held from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The number to call is 1-844-432-9832.

For more information about the 2020 census, visit my2020census.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacensus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters remain at encampments after deadline passes
Durst Organization, not the 76ers, selected for Penn's Landing project
Dance teacher charged with sexual assault of student
Woman dead following barricade incident in Hunting Park
Mother, 3 children found in Kensington fire killed by CO poisoning
Teen shot for second time in same week
3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J.
Show More
NY district suspends student for attending in-person classes
First day of high school for Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
Racial disparities in Philly police's use of stop-and-frisk: Data
AccuWeather: A Spotty Shower Today, Downpours On Thursday
More TOP STORIES News