Toddler hands out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire

2-year-old hands out food to firefighters. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

A California toddler showed her appreciation for firefighters battling one of the largest fires currently burning in the west.

Two-year old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to firefighters battling the Carr Fire in Redding, California.

For her, the firefight is personal.

Her uncle Kody Hill is a Cal Fire engineer. Another uncle works a water tender. And Gracie's grandfather Jerry Hill is a dozer operator.

------
