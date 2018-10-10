U.S. & WORLD

Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 10, 2018.

Police in New York are trying to figure out how a group of toddlers got ahold of crack cocaine at a day care center last week.

Four-year-old Serenity Straker came home from "Little Inventors Day Care" in the Bronx last week and showed her mom small capsules of the white substance.

Serenity says another child at the school gave them to her.

Serenity's mom called police, who confirmed it was crack cocaine.

Serenity was rushed to a local hospital.

"She couldn't sit down, she was beyond bouncy, very loquacious, just all over the place, literally, talking to herself, looking in the mirror, saying she sees three of herself. Once they did the urine test it came back positive that she had cocaine in her system," said Sabrina Straker.

Daycare officials believe someone threw the drugs over the school's fence to get rid of it.

Police are looking into potential child endangerment charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldday carecocainedrugstoddler
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
LIVE: Massive Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
REAL ID questions? PennDOT holding Facebook Live chat
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Massive Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watches Thursday
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
Waffle House locations close ahead of Hurricane Michael
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
Final farewell for longtime pastor in Center City
Show More
Villanova student stabbed in 'near-death' incident near bar
Meteorologist delivers forecast with her baby on her back
DA: Fmr. supervisor, girlfriend took sexually explicit photos of unconscious women
Police: Man arrested for purse snatching in Delaware
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
More News