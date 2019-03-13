lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $448M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing Saturday night.

The drawing on Wednesday will be worth $448 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
TOP STORIES
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
SEPTA transit officers back on the job following strike
3 people escape Germantown house fire
Google launches new 'Carmen Sandiego' game
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain Friday
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Teens on bikes take up lane on Allentown street, police on alert
Show More
Crash causes delays on Route 422 EB in Lower Providence Twp.
California governor places moratorium on death penalty
DeSean Jackson arrives in Philadelphia
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Police search for woman following shooting in Fern Rock
More TOP STORIES News