SOCIETY

Top cop takes his final ride as Conshohocken's police chief

EMBED </>More Videos

Top cop takes his final ride as Conshohocken's police chief. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
After 30 years of protecting and serving residents of Conshohocken, one of the Boroughs bravest retired his badge today.

The Action Cam was there as a cadre of police cruisers and motorcycles guided Chief Michael Orler on his final ride.

The Chief has been with the Conshohocken Police Department since 1988, serving as its top cop since 2009.

He was clearly moved as he reflected on riding down city streets one final time in uniform.

"It was emotional, obviously. Unforgettable, it will be. Had my family with me, my mother, my wife, my kids, so it was awesome," said Chief Orler.

He says his family has been based in Conshohocken since the 1860's, and though he's retiring he says he'll always be a part of the community.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newspolice chiefretirementConshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News