Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state

Love is in the air as Valentine's Day quickly approaches this week. Lovers across the country are looking to Google for a little guidance on the holiday.Satellite Internet made a map of all of the top Valentine's related searches in each state.Some of the top searches are sweet like Mississippi searching for "quote about love" or Vermont looking for "Ben and Jerry's."Some are concerning like Arizona and Tennessee searching "venereal disease."Other states just seem lonely with California and Florida searching for "Friendship Day" and Idaho and Wyoming looking up dating apps.New Jersey's top search is "Valentine's Day Quotes" while Pennsylvania's is "Edible Arrangements." Delawareans are looking for love, with "e-Harmony" as the most-Googled Valentine's Day search in their state.