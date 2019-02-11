SOCIETY

Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state

EMBED </>More Videos

How much will we spend on Valentine's Day this year? Billions, according to WalletHub.

Love is in the air as Valentine's Day quickly approaches this week. Lovers across the country are looking to Google for a little guidance on the holiday.

Satellite Internet made a map of all of the top Valentine's related searches in each state.

Some of the top searches are sweet like Mississippi searching for "quote about love" or Vermont looking for "Ben and Jerry's."

Some are concerning like Arizona and Tennessee searching "venereal disease."

Other states just seem lonely with California and Florida searching for "Friendship Day" and Idaho and Wyoming looking up dating apps.

New Jersey's top search is "Valentine's Day Quotes" while Pennsylvania's is "Edible Arrangements." Delawareans are looking for love, with "e-Harmony" as the most-Googled Valentine's Day search in their state.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's daygoogleloveu.s. & world
SOCIETY
2 boys stop to say Pledge outside fire station
Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
How to say 'I love you' around the world
More Society
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News