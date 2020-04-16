Coronavirus

Coronavirus Survivor: Man says he lost 100 pounds, spent a month in the hospital while battling COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After spending nearly a month fighting for his life at Cape Fear Valley Health hospital, Alfred Payne wanted to share his COVID-19 recovery story and offer a chance to educate others.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

"This is not the flu. This is corona(virus) can and will kill you. It's not a game," said Payne, who shot cellphone video of himself while in the hospital. "Treat this like your life depends on it because it does. How serious you take this can mean your life."

When he first contracted symptoms of COVID-19, he said the attack began a fever and uncontrollable sweating. It later progressed into hallucination, pneumonia, double kidney failure and losing almost 100 pounds. He was on daily dialysis and intubated to help with breathing.

The father of three spoke to our sister station ABC11 from the comfort of his home on Thursday after being hospitalized for nearly a month.

RELATED: Here's why respirators, intubation are needed to treat COVID-19

"It's terrifying. Totally terrifying. I did not think I would be here. I saw things that some people probably wouldn't believe," said Payne.

The New York native's close friend lost six family members to COVID-19 in just one week. He decided to share his story of survival and offer words to the healthcare workers who stood by his side through it all.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live. Without them, I would not be here," said Payne.

As it stands now, Payne has memory loss and is currently in physical therapy learning to walk again. He had high blood pressure before COVID-19, but miraculously doesn't anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthroad to recoverycoronaviruscumberland county newsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly region coming together to help some businesses stay afloat
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
New Jersey schools to remain closed through at least May 15
Widow of Roy Halladay: Report reinforces no one is perfect
Philly region coming together to help some businesses stay afloat
As Trump announces plan to reopen economy, Pa. residents want to take it slow
Man with concealed carry permit shoots 3 teens on SEPTA bus
Bucks County reopening parks on Monday
Show More
Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19
More questions regarding stimulus check deposits
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Philly mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
More TOP STORIES News