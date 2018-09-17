U.S. & WORLD

Town throws Christmas party for boy who has weeks to live

EMBED </>More Videos

Early Christmas for boy with weeks to live. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 17, 2018.

The Christmas season has begun early in a Kentucky town because a young boy may not see the real holiday.

Doctors say 2-year-old Brody Allen, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, only has weeks to live.

So his neighborhood of Burlington is making every moment a memorable one, filling it with the spirit of his favorite holiday - Christmas.

The police and community gathered this past weekend for a holiday party.

They even brought a special guest, Santa, or as Brody likes to call him, "Ho Ho."

Christmas cards have also arrived from as far as Australia and Europe.

Brody's father Todd Allen was overcome by the response.

"To have so many people across the world reach out to my son and to tell him 'Merry Christmas, we're thinking about you and we love you' is just the greatest gift that I as a father could never give him," Todd Allen said.

Next week, the community is planning a Christmas parade through Brody's neighborhood.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmascancerholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
LIVE VIDEO: Florence flooding, Carolina rivers near record levels
Time magazine sold for $190 million
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
Police locate missing 8-year-old in Wilmington
LI community comes together to make wedding possible for couple
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Florence flooding, Carolina rivers near record levels
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Wentz on track to return for Eagles' Week 3 game vs. Colts
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Eagles lose to Bucs, Pederson cites 'self-inflicted wounds'
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Show More
Authorities: Man killed in Pa. police-involved shooting
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Man charged in Bucks Co. explosions case to appear in court
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
More News