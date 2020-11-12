Tri-state area celebrates Veterans Day despite COVID-19

Every year on November 11, we honor the men and women who have served and are currently serving our country.Commemorations around the Delaware Valley looked a bit different this year with many events going virtual due to the pandemic.Across the tri-state area, communities proved that a pandemic is not enough to drown out the voices of gratitude and the expressions of heartfelt thanks to our veterans.Events like the one at Rowan College of South Jersey may look a bit different this year due to COVID. People are wearing masks and the crowds may be smaller, but the message is just as significant. We all say thank you to the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces."It is that special feeling that we have that our nation would not be here if wasn't for them and that's why we do it, to say thank you," said Congressman Donald Norcross with New Jersey's 1st Congressional District.No matter if they were in-person or virtual - like an event in Delaware County that showed highlights of past Veterans Day parades - everyone wanted to let our veterans know that they care. Among the highlights: a virtual ceremony included a presentation to honor 97-year-old World War II veteran Richard Scarinci."I love all you veterans. You fought for what you had to do and there is nothing like it. Second World War. God bless you and God bless America," said Scarinci.Camden County, New Jersey also held a virtual Veterans Day ceremony where speakers like Senator Cory Booker urged the public to go just beyond honoring veterans."Work with them, support them, elevate them in their continued service and patriotism, indeed that is a mark of how deep our patriotism is," said Booker.Organizers of the events say, while this one day is recognized as a day of thanks, veterans should be in our thoughts every day.