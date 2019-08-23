Society

Trooper on vacation at Jersey Shore saves swimmer from drowning at Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An off-duty State Trooper on vacation at the Jersey Shore came to the rescue of a swimmer who was having a heart attack.

The act of heroism occurred on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, but police recognized Detective Sergeant First Class George Wren through a Facebook post on Thursday.

Police say Wren had just told his children about the dangers of rip currents, when a woman started screaming about a man drowning in the ocean.

The trooper saw the man approximately 75 yards from the shoreline drifting further away.

"DSFC Wren relied upon his water rescue training and used a surfboard to navigate the treacherous current to swim to the victim," New Jersey State Police said.

Once he reached the swimmer, Wren saw the man was fatigued and barely able to keep himself afloat.

The trooper helped the man onto the surfboard and swam him back to shore.

The swimmer was treated by awaiting emergency personnel.

Police say it was determined that the man had suffered a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

"The actions of DSFC Wren undoubtedly helped prevent a tragedy," police said.

RELATED: Rip currents: Safety tips and what to know
EMBED More News Videos

Watch this video to learn what to do if you're ever caught in a rip current.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysea isle cityn.j. newsjersey shorerescueswimmingrip currentnew jersey state police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
NJ Transit Access Link bus, SUV collide in Camden Co.
FBI takes down Nigerian fraudsters in $46M case
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Nanny cam captures burglar stealing from child's piggy bank as family sleeps
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
N.J. man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old child
Show More
Police: Serial burglar targeting Spring Garden homes, injures couple
Usher, Adam Lambert targeted in open house robbery scheme
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Gloucester Township officer dragged by vehicle; 2 teens arrested
Newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters at Pa. hospital
More TOP STORIES News