North Carolina trooper, young gymnast face off in pull-up challenge

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina trooper is being praised for his participation in a pull-up challenge against a rather tough competitor: a young gymnast.

A video was posted to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol's Twitter account Tuesday showing Trooper Marshall facing off with Eden of the Hart Gymnastics Academy in King, North Carolina.

Trooper Marshall is seen nearly effortlessly doing pull-ups, while his competitor starts to struggle as a group of girls cheer them on.

Both competitors put up a good fight, but in the end, Trooper Marshall was defeated by his pint-sized competitor.

"Despite his hard work (and the fact his duty belt weighed more than his competitor), Trooper Marshall ultimately lost out to a tough young lady," the tweet read.



Officials said the challenge was done in "good fun."
