Action News Troubleshooters: Getting answers about unemployment

With no other income, families need unemployment benefits to survive.The Action News Troubleshooters have received dozens and dozens of complaints from people who say they're not getting the money they're due and they can't reach anyone at Pennsylvania or New Jersey unemployment for answers."This is the first time in my life I've ever been unemployed," said Michelle Rhett who applied for unemployment benefits four months ago.Rhett told the Troubleshooters she still hasn't received one payment."It's just frustrating to try to get the payments," she said.More than 140 consumers tell the Troubleshooters they're having problems with unemployment both in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.And on a recent Zoom call, nearly two dozen people shared their stories,"I don't know how I'm gonna keep my head above water," said one viewer.All tell us they are owed thousands in back benefits as bill mount."How many of you have had trouble reaching somebody at customer service?" asked Nydia Han.Everyone in our group raised their hand.One person told us, "Nine solid weeks, I called three to 500 times a day. Never got through."The Action News Troubleshooters also tried more than a dozen times to reach representatives in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and also heard the familiar busy signal or recorded "call back the next business day" message.We asked Rob Asaro-Angelo, the commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development why?"What do you say to those people who are still waiting for payments and cannot get through to talk to a live person?" asked Nydia Han."One: that we are completely empathetic," said Robert Asaro-Angelo.Asaro-Angelo also told the Troubleshooters, "There's no doubt that it's difficult getting through, and we have 1.6 million claimants in New Jersey right now."In Pennsylvania, Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak told the Troubleshooters claims soared from 40,000 in three weeks to over one-million.And, currently up to 70,000 claims in question are waiting to be processed,""And just when we were feeling like we had a handle on it, the fraud epidemic started.That fraud caused new payouts for the pandemic unemployment assistance program to be postponed which added to the volume of questions and calls.But both states claim progress and improvements are coming."We've gone from about 770 some employees in our call centers to close to 2000 now," said Oleksiak.Pennsylvania said it now answers more than 6,300 calls and responds to 9,000 emails daily. It expects to go up to 8,000 calls and 11,000 emails daily by year's end.Plus, Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry said it recently partnered with another third party vendor.Asaro-Angelo said it has already doubled the number of claims examiners hired by the state and is continually hiring."The problem is that it's not something that can be taught overnight, our normal training for UI claims examiners is six months," said Asaro-Angelo.Asaro-Angelo also blames delays on federal requirements, particularly for teachers and people who work in multiple states."The barriers and the hurdles that some have to go through to become eligible for unemployment aren't about technology, or calling a call center," he said. "They're about a federal statute in federal law, that for way too long, have been too restrictive, especially during a pandemic."Both states promised the Troubleshooters they'd respond to the consumers we sent their way.If you are still having issues reaching an unemployment representative, besides contacting the Troubleshooters, you can ask the state legislator's office to help you or in Pennsylvania reach out to the Career Link office.Phone wait time varies from 30 to 40 minutes, while chat wait time is usually between five and six minutes. Some days and times are busier than others, so we suggest to people who are having trouble getting through to try different days and times. As the secretary said, we are continuing to work to reduce these waiting times. Email response varies by the subject matter. A more complex issue will take longer to resolve, while other emails can be responded to fairly quickly. To assist with the unprecedented volume, L&I has more than doubled its staff from 775 to 1,998 employees. We are now capable of answering more than 6,300 calls and 9,000 emails daily, in addition to assisting claimants through LiveChat and Virtual Assistant, and we are on a course to expand our daily call capacity to answer 8,000 calls and respond to 11,000 emails daily by the end of the year.Yes, they are usually on Thursdays at 1 p.m. We encourage anyone with questions about unemployment to participate, and we are incorporating other topics into the Town Halls, such as job search and reskilling opportunities. We are doing everything we can to connect with Pennsylvanians during this vital time.In September 2020, 59.8 percent of referee decisions were issued within 45 days of the appeal. For the 5-month period of April through August 2020, the appeals received has increased 23.3 percent over the same 5-month period in 2019. There is currently not a backlog of appeals in referee offices so an increase in referee office staff has not yet been necessary. However, we continue to monitor the situation and may make staffing adjustments if the volume of appeals increases.After we detected a surge of fraudulent claims in September, we temporarily placed holds on about 117,000 new claims through the PUA program. Only new PUA claimants were affected by these temporarily holds, which are now being lifted through the implementation of the new ID.me verification process . People already receiving PUA payments or in other UC programs are unaffected. ID.me is assisting L&I with providing identify verification, which is allowing for fraudulent claims to be more quickly identified, speeding up the verification process for legitimate claimants while preventing fraudsters from obtaining illegal payments.We have paid out $29,233,438,717.50 in all employment programs since March 15. Broken down:Lost Wages Assistance: 5,527,842 claims totaling $1,657,652,490Extended Benefits: 249,599 claims totaling $101,221,498Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: 1,122,708 claims totaling $420,355,212Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: 32,965,791 claims totaling $5,570,512,614Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: 26,490,358 claims totaling $15,894,230,905Unemployment Compensation: 22,062,730 claims totaling $5,589,465,999Please note that a claimant can file multiple claims for several weeks.We are receiving about 20,000 initial claims per week, which is about double what it was each of the previous three years during this time. Some of these claims require adjudication, which is a fact-finding process to resolve discrepancies. One example would be a discrepancy between the stated income on the application and the income reported by the employer. Unemployment claims that require adjudication require manual review by staff. We are currently estimating between 50,000 and 70,000 claims awaiting this process. This number changes weekly based on the number of claims that are filed and if staff determine a case to be "no issue" meaning, no adjudication is needed. Due to the unprecedented volume of claims, L&I recently contracted with Ernst & Young to provide additional support to adjudication. We anticipate the volume of claims awaiting adjudication to be significantly reduced in the coming weeks due to this additional support.Many claims are automatically processed by the system and take just a few minutes. After processing, some time is needed for the payments to be made in part due to the banking process. A typical unemployment compensation claim takes about three weeks from application to payment. More complex cases, such as those involving out-of-state wages, will take longer. For claims that require full adjudication and fact finding, we are currently estimating at least two months.About one-third of claimants are found to be ineligible for benefits. This figure does not include fraudulent claims.