President Trump, First Lady receive warm reception at college football championship

NEW ORLEANS -- President Donald Trump turned into a sports fan for an evening as he attended the College Football Playoff championship game Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the national anthem. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of "USA, USA." Others chanted "four more years."

Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies.

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter. LSU won the game 42-25.

In October, Trump was loudly booed and met with "lock him up" chants at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington D.C. In December, he was on the field for the coin toss at the annual football game between Army and Navy.
