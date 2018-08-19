TSA agent shows off his dance moves in viral video

The Transportation Security Administration says it's happy to accept dance challenges after ensuring all passengers are secure.
That tongue-in-cheek message coming as video of a dance-off at Newark Liberty Airport started going viral.
Officer Joshua McCall was helping process a family of five through security when the young boy dared him to show off his moves.
It appears that Officer McCall was able to keep up.
