TSA agent shows off his dance moves in viral video

TSA agent shows off his dance moves in viral video.

The Transportation Security Administration says it's happy to accept dance challenges after ensuring all passengers are secure.

That tongue-in-cheek message coming as video of a dance-off at Newark Liberty Airport started going viral.

Officer Joshua McCall was helping process a family of five through security when the young boy dared him to show off his moves.

It appears that Officer McCall was able to keep up.

