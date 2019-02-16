U.S. & WORLD

TSA releases video of strangest items confiscated

TSA releases video of strangest items confiscated. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

The Transportation Security Administration has released video on its Twitter feed of some of the strangest things confiscated at airport security checkpoints.

The agency included some humorous sayings along with the collectibles -- such as being prepared for the zombie apocalypse with this hatchet, a joke about snakes on a plane when a live snake was confiscated, a head-smack emoji for a fake time-bomb strapped to a clock radio, among others.

Perhaps the oddest find was a Freddy Krueger glove complete with finger knives.

