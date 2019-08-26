Society

Twitter debate asks if you wash the bottom of your dishes

A certain statement about dishwashing has sent social media into a tizzy.

That statement reads: "There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who wash the bottom of their dishes and those who don't."

The tweet comes from Bon Appetit, and it really has people questioning their hand wash dish etiquette.

The author of this tweet says it started with a conversation with her sister, and she realized she wasn't washing the bottoms.

She argues that the bottoms of some dishes make contact with eating surfaces of others, which means if you're not washing the bottoms, nothing is really clean.

She's begging you, wash the whole thing, and don't forget the handles of your utensils while you're at it.

"You'll rest easy knowing that you are a Bottom Of The Dish Washer and no one can take that from you," she says.

And if you have a dishwasher, then move along. Nothing to see here.
