Twitter thread debates how many towels adults should own

There's a towel riddle that has Twitter pretty twisted right now.The question: How many towels should you own?It started with this adulting question from a guy named Abdul.He suggested the correct amount is ten.He says his girlfriend looked at him like "he was crazy."They asked Twitter, and users came up with all kinds of equations.One woman said, "Random rule of thumb: Two full sets for each person in the house, plus a full set for each guest you have space for. If you have a dog, you need approximately 100 more."Someone else said if you have kids, multiply by 75.There's no clear answer, but somewhere between one and several hundred seems to be the rule of thumb.-----