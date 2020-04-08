u.s. & world

Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers during senior, at-risk hour at dozens of grocery stores

ATLANTA -- Tyler Perry surprised shoppers at supermarkets across the southeastern United States by picking up the tab for their groceries Wednesday morning.

The actor and producer paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers during the hour designated for older and higher-risk shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the chain. Perry, who is from New Orleans, also paid for groceries during the at-risk shopping hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana.

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger's Atlanta Division, said in a news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiahealthentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House keeping eye on Philly as potential COVID-19 hot spot
2nd COVID-19 death reported at Cape May nursing home
NJ primary date moved, social distancing enforced amid COVID-19
Wawa donates 53-foot refrigerated truck to NJ as morgue
1,680 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pa.
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Philly police officers provided cloth masks
Show More
Confinement Is a Challenge for Families Affected by Autism
COVID-19 cases rise to 4,777 in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Midday storm tomorrow
Biden discusses Trump phone call, surprising COVID-19 consequences
COVID-19 pandemic hitting Philadelphians hard
More TOP STORIES News