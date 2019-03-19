Society

Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of single mom allegedly killed by boyfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyler Perry has lent his support to the family of a single mother of four who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Less than a day after the family of a slain single mother of four launched a fundraising appeal, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has lent his support.

News outlets report Perry offered to take care of the family's rent to stave off eviction, arrange for 45-year-old Tynesha Evans' body to be flown to Wisconsin for burial and cover her 18-year-old daughter's tuition at Spelman College so she doesn't have to drop out.

Evans was killed Saturday morning outside a bank near Atlanta. Her boyfriend, 58-year-old Othniel Inniss, was arrested at the scene.

Evans was an author and a full-time health care worker. According to the family's GoFundMe, two of her four children are still minors.

One of them, 14-year-old Shakemia Turner, called Perry "an angel on Earth."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societycelebritymurdersocietyacts of kindnessus worlddomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sources: Massive cocaine bust could be largest seizure in Philadelphia
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
ESPN: Angels, Trout finalizing $430M, 12-year deal
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Show More
Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phils games
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
Celebrating the start of spring means lots of freebies and deals
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
More TOP STORIES News